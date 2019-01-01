PREMIUM TIMES’ publisher thanks readers, urges staff to stick to ethical journalism

Related News

The publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, has thanked readers of the medium for their unalloyed support of the organisation.

In a New Year Message, Mr Olorunyomi, a multiple award-winning journalist, said the newspaper remains committed to helping strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, advocate for good governance, and in the affirmation of the rights of citizens.

“Without you, it will never have happened and with you, we are assured of even greater strides as we pledge ourselves again to continue offering our country an ethical, very professional, and innovative tradition of journalism.”

PREMIUM TIMES, based in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, began operations eight years ago and has amassed dozens of local and international awards over the period.

In late 2018, at least three of the newspaper’s reporters bagged local and international journalism awards.

“Our tools remain modest – mostly journalism but definitely the genre of investigative journalism,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

“In this pursuit, we continue building on the great traditions of our past: a journalism that helped secure Nigeria’s independence, that contributed to the effort at consensus building after the tragic civil war, that joined in terminating the scourge of military dictatorship, and the ongoing effort to insist on a wholesome tradition of democracy and good governance.

“Today, our country is still a work in progress – many dark patches, but many shining stars of hope and promise too. We, therefore, want to acknowledge the incredible collaboration and say a huge thank you to all our readers, contributors, and supporters who have made this journey possible in the first place, and worthwhile to keep on the rails.”

Earlier, in a New Year message to PREMIUM TIMES staff, Mr Olorunyomi charged reporters to continue to uphold the ethics of journalism.

With the newspaper’s entry into Nigeria’s already saturated field of journalism, Mr Olorunyomi said PREMIUM TIMES Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) was established four years later to help affect the broad ecosystem of practice through innovation and development.

“The two organisations have so far grown in bounds and leap and have attracted global and local attention and reward for the quality of our work,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

“Nothing that we do today that is really original. We are scions of a glorious tradition that came to rough times.

“Thus, in truth, we are only re-building that great tradition of a journalism that helped secure Nigeria’s independence, that contributed to the effort at consensus building after the tragic civil war, that joined in terminating the scourge of military dictatorship, and that remains focussed on offering our country a wholesome tradition of democracy and good governance.”

Mr Olorunyomi said Nigeria, today, though a poster child of dark patches is in many remarkable ways also a banner of shining stars of hope and promise.

“It is a work in progress. Those little dots of hope, however, are, in part, a huge tribute to the extraordinary work we all do here as a team,” he said.

“Mojeed (the Editor-in-chief) and I want to sincerely thank you to all as wonderful team members of this enterprise for the extraordinary work you do to make this dream possible and worthwhile.

“From the front desk, through the reporting, writing, designing, programming members of our team to the editors and managers, the success of this ongoing narrative in Nigerian journalism is a tribute to your sweat, your labour, and your collective vision.

“The hallmark of our practice has been an ethical, professional, and innovative tradition of journalism. As we start out this year, 2019, let us carry along a higher resolve to keep these values aflame.”