Troops kill three female suicide bombers – Official

Nigerian Army officers fighting Boko Haram
Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

Troops on Sunday neutralised three female suicide bombers while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday said the troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the incident.

Mr Nwachukwu, a colonel, said that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had commended the troops for their successful exploits.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant colonel, encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has described a video in circulation showing a soldier complaining of lack of weapons as not a “true reflection of today’s reality.”

Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, said that in the video, a “supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleged lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location.”

“This is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and therefore cannot be a true reflection of the present reality.

“The public are please requested to discountenance the video clip,” Mr Usman, a brigadier general, said. (NAN)

