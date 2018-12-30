Nigerian govt to immortalise Shagari – Buhari

Shehu Shagari[Photo Credit:Nigerian News]
The federal government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to immortalise the country’s first Executive President, Shehu Shagari, who passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, aged 93.

This promise was made in Sokoto on Sunday by President Muhammadu Buhari, while paying a condolence visit to the Shagari family.

In a letter to the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, read by the governor at the event, the president stated:

“I received the very sad news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This, indeed, is a grievous loss, which will be felt throughout Nigeria, irrespective of any difference. The late Alhaji Shagari was a landmark figure being virtually our last link to the post-independence government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa , and the first elected Executive President of Nigeria.

“Please convey to his immediate family, the government and the people of Sokoto State my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great statesman.

“The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

