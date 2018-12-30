Police arrest suspected killers of contractor

Related News

The Police Command in Enugu State, says it has arrested six suspected gunmen that killed a popular road contractor, “Johnbull’’, in the outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

The state’s police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday, said that the suspects were apprehended in various locations within the state in December.

Mr Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit through coordinated and thorough investigation of the suspects few months ago.

He alleged that the suspects, who killed Johnbull at Miliken Hill road in Ngwo community, had confessed to the crime.

The spokesperson noted that the suspected gang leader, Chinedu Mbam, 25, popularly called “Nwaiboko’’ from Izzi community in Ebonyi, disclosed that they had earlier got information that the deceased always paid money at his road construction site in Miliken Hill.

According to Mr Amaraizu, other gang members include Chika Patrick alias Chika Tokor, who also deals on cannabis sativa, one Michael, one Pawpaw, Mayor and Jantamanta.

He stated that on July 29, the suspects had monitored and trailed Johnbull and his wife with their tricycle to a supermarket at Abakpa.

“The gang later drove to the Miliken Hill road site of the contractor where they robbed him of all the money he had.

“One of the gang members, Michael, shot and killed him because he felt that the deceased had identified one of them.

“The gang leader also revealed that his own share he got from that operation was N30,000; while Chika Tokor got N20,000, but he could not remember what Pawpaw, Jantamanta, Michael and Mayor got,’’ Mr Amaraizu said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Danmallam, had applauded efforts of operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

According to him, Mr Danmallam has assured that the command in partnership with other sister security agencies will sustain peace and security in Enugu State.

“The commissioner has maintained that the command will be proactive in line with the tenets of community oriented policing,’’ Mr Amaraizu said.

(NAN)