Shagari: Buhari orders Nigerian flags fly at half-mast for three days

President Muhammadu Buhari again paid tribute to the late President Shehu Shagari on Saturday, directing that Nigerian flags at government buildings fly at half-mast for three days, starting from Sunday.

Mr Shagari, Nigeria’s first elected president who held office between 1979 and 1983, died Friday evening at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

He was buried on Saturday at his hometown, Shagari in Sokoto state.

He was 93.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Buhari said, “The late President represented almost the last link with the government of our Founding Fathers under Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. He was also the first elected President of Nigeria.

“The late Alhaji Shagari was a man of many parts: teacher, local authority administrator, politician, minister, and finally President. He served his country with dedication and moderation.

“Over the years, through interaction at the Council of State, he and I came to understand and appreciate each other, whatever the differences we may have had in the past.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, myself and family, I send my condolences to the people of Nigeria, particularly to the late President’s family and the Government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace.”

