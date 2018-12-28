Why we’re laying siege to Dino Melaye’s house – Police

Related News

Police officers laying siege on the residence of Dino Melaye are on a order to arrest him for his alleged involvement in an attack on their colleague, Nigeria Police has stated.

In a statement by the force’ Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, the police said the senator alongside his ‘armed thugs’ shot one Sergeant Danjuma Saliu in July.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Abuja residence of the lawmaker was occupied by police officers who are resolute in arresting him on sight.

“The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The above offence was committed by Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs in Kogi State on the 19th July, 2018 when they shot and wounded a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The Police Officer is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care,” the statement reads.

It further noted that the force had made efforts to effect the arrest through the National Assembly clerk as is usually the custom.

The police will continue with the siege until the lawmaker is arrested, the statement added.

“The Police investigators have written the Clerk of the National Assembly for Senator Dino Melaye to report at Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja for him to answer to these offences against him under investigation in Kogi State Police Command but he has bluntly refused to report himself to the Police.

“The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest. The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable.

“The Force will not tolerate attack on its personnel by any individual no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course.”

This is the latest in the strings of allegations the police had levelled against Mr Melaye.

It is also the fourth time the police will be attempting to arrest the senator who is currently on a court bail for a separate charge.

The lawmaker earlier told journalists on phone that he was not in the house, a claim the police believe is not true.