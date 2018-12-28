EFCC secures 312 convictions in 2018 – Official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured no fewer than 312 convictions between January and December 24, 2018.

Tony Orilade, EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, gave details of the convictions on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

According to the statement, the record of convictions is undoubtedly a significant improvement from the 189 convictions recorded in 2017.

“More significantly is that it includes the conviction of two Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye, a serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau State,” he said.

Messrs Nyame and Dariye are currently serving jail terms at Kuje Prison.

According to the statement, the duo, who were sentenced to 14 years in prison, had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the “guilty” verdict by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu.

“However, while upholding their convictions, the Appellate Court commuted Dariye’s jail term to 10 years, and that of Nyame to 12 years with a fine of N495 million.

“Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike, who has been stripped of the highly revered legal title, was also convicted for perverting the course of justice,” the statement read in part.

Mr Orilade said that with the convictions, the EFCC, led by Mr Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman, had remained consistent in its concerted efforts against corruption.

“This effort is aimed at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better, and the perception that some persons are above the Law, is altered.”

Mr Orilade also stated that the record of convictions cut across the various offices of the EFCC with Lagos securing 85 convictions and Abuja 53, respectively.

He stated that while Kano office secured 36 convictions; Port Harcourt secured 33; Gombe recorded 28; Benin 27; Enugu 15; Maiduguri 11; Ibadan 10; Uyo eight, and Kaduna six.

(NAN)

