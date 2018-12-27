APC Presidential Campaign kicks off in Akwa Ibom Friday

Buhari campaigning
FILE: President Muhammadu Buhari campaigning at the last presidential election

President Muhamnadu Buhari will on Friday launch the 2019 Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the president would use the occasion to present the scorecard of the APC administration and its successes on its three cardinal objectives.

This, he said, included security, economy and the fight against corruption.

The APC spokesperson said Mr Buhari would also use the occasion to outline his vision and programmes for Nigerians for the next four years.

“The launch, which signals the commencement of the campaign rallies of our great party for next year’s general elections christened: The Next Level,’ would be attended by the president and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo,” he said.

Mr Issa-Onilu added that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and its Governors would also attend the event.

He added that members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and its other prominent leaders and members of the National Assembly and top government officials would also be at the event.

(NAN)

