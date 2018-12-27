Amosun flags off campaign, tackles APC leadership

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday flagged off his campaign for a senatorial seat, saying he was a victim of envy within the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Amosun who has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party, following his failure to secure the governorship ticket for Adekunle Akinlade, his choice candidate has vowed to work against his party.

Mr Akinlade and other aides of the embittered governor have since moved to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Mr Amosun has remained in the party.

Messrs Amosun and Akinlade, despite their grouse have endorsed the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

An irate national APC leadership led by Adams Oshiomhole recently dissolved the state executive of the party in Ogun saying they could not be trusted to work for the party as they are loyalists of Mr Amosun.

The governor while addressing the party supporters at Panseke venue of the campaign rally in Abeokuta said the unnamed party leaders who worked towards denying him of the opportunity to present his candidate, “were only playing god”.

He said the party leaders did not realise that, it is only God who gives power, adding that, “it was amazing that those leaders are planning electoral victory ahead of the faraway 2023 poll, forgetting that nobody knows who will be alive then”.

“I am a victim of envy, forgetting that God owns our lives, and they are playing god. They have even started planning for the presidency ahead of the far away 2023 political dispensation. Who knows who will be alive tomorrow?”

Mr Amosun canvassed for votes for himself, and a few contestants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in the state, as well as votes for President Muhammed Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

But the governor specifically asked the electorate not to vote for the governorship candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun, but vote for Mr Akinlade, who is now the governorship candidate of the APM.

The campaign Director General of APM, Sarafa Ishola, explained to our correspondent that his party has no senatorial candidate, hence had resolved to support Mr Amosun’s ambition.