Air Force officer shot dead by police sergeant in Calabar

An Air Force personnel was on Wednesday shot dead by a police sergeant in Calabar, Cross River state.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain the identity of the police sergeant and the victim as at the time of filing this report.

Police spokesperson in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, told PREMIUM TIMES the incident happened near the ATM at Unity Bank, Marian Road branch, where the police officer was on duty.

Mrs Ugbo, a deputy superintendent of police, said the sergeant heard a scuffle near the bank’s ATM and stepped out to find out what was going on.

“From what we have gathered, some air force officers on mufti were trying to push aside people who were queuing to withdraw money from the ATM.

“He (the police sergeant) approached them and in the process, they were trying to attack and disarm him, he fired into the air to scare them away. In that process one of the air force officers was hit by a bullet,” the police spokesperson said.

Mrs Ugbo said the suspect has been arrested and detained by the police, while the incident was being investigated.

She said the police and air force authorities in the state were in touch over the incident to ensure it did not trigger a clash between officers from the two security agencies.