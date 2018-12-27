Naval personnel killed as troops repel terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a Naval personnel was killed when troops repelled a terrorist attack on the headquarters of the 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) at Baga in Borno.
The attack occurred on Wednesday at 7 p. m.
The army spokesman, Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said efforts were ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.
Mr Usman, a brigadier general, urged the public to remain calm and disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack.
“We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations,” he added.
He said the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.
(NAN)
