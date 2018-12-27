Average bus fare decreases in November – NBS

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average fare by commuters for bus journey within cities in the country decreased from N193.21 in October to N192.46 in November.

The bureau said this in its Transport Fare Watch (November 2018) report released in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the report, the fare decreased by 0.39 per cent month-on-month and increased by 39.27 per cent year-on-year.

It noted that states with the highest bus journey fares within city were Abuja (N395.00), Cross River (N320.00) and Kebbi (N280.00).

It said the states with lowest bus fare within city were Rivers (N110.00), Anambra (N110.00) and Bauchi (N100.00).

According to the report, the average fare by commuters for intercity bus journey decreased by 1.54per cent month-on-month and increased by 18.95 per cent year-on-year to N1,790.14 in November from N1,818.12 in October.

The bureau named states with highest intercity bus fare to include Abuja FCT (N4,500.00), Plateau (N3,000.00) and Borno (N2,850.00).

It said the states with lowest bus fare within city were Enugu (N1,185.00), Edo (N1,100.00) and Abia (N1,000.00).

It said: “The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 2.12per cent month-on-month and by 0.96per cent year-on-year to N32, 804.05 in November from N32,122.76 in October.

“States with highest air fare were Lagos (N40,500.00), Abuja FCT (N38,500.00) and Jigawa (N38,500.00),” the report stated.

According to NBS, the transport fare watch report for November 2018 covered bus journey within the city per drop on constant routes ; intercity bus journey, state route and charge per person. (NAN)