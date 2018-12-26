SSS hands over Aisha Buhari’s orderly to police for alleged fraud

Related News

The State Security Service on Wednesday announced the transfer to the police of the orderly attached to Aisha Buhari to the police.

Sani Baba-Inna, a chief superintendent of police, served as aide de camp to the First Lady until he was arrested in September for allegedly using his office and Mrs Buhari’s name for influence peddling to the tune of N2.5 billion.

“He has been handed over to the police for further administrative action,” Peter Afunanya, a spokesperson for the SSS, said in a statement.

The SSS absolved Mrs Buhari from her aide’s alleged fraudulent activities.

“Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s),” it said.

The SSS said Mr Baba-Ina would now be disciplined by the police, after forwarding the outcome of its investigation into the alleged fraud.

Mr Afunanya did not categorically say whether or not the investigation uncovered suspected illicit funds with Mr Baba-Ina, or the precise amount.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt shortly after Mr Mr Baba-Ina’s arrest that the police had previously looked into the matter, but found nothing incriminating to hold against him, before the matter was later transferred to the SSS for further probe.

Mr Baba-Ina strongly denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.