Two suspects arrested for murder of Nigerian police officer

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The police in Niger State said they arrested two suspects for allegedly killing a superintendent of police during robbery operation at Storm Star Hotel Madalla in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

Mr Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), alleged that the suspects belonged to an eight-man gang responsible for armed robbery operation and the killing of the police officer on November 15 in his hotel room.

The deceased was serving under the Borno State Police Command.

The assailants took away items including six Plasma televisions, one Infinix Hot 4 1 phone, a wristwatch and 1,600 dollars as well as N31,000 cash.

The suspects confessed to the crime while the case is still under investigation, the police said.

”We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the robbery operation,” the spokesperson said.

Similarly, on December 21, operatives from F-SARS, Minna, arrested one suspect of Gwada village in Shiroro Local Government Area in possession of illicit drugs after executing a search warrant in his medicine store at Gwada.

”Thirty-four cartons of the illicit drugs were recovered valued at N4.2 million.
The suspect confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court after investigation.”

Also based on a tip-off, police detectives attached to F-SARS Minna, arrested one suspect at Angwan Daji, Chanchaga Local Government Area with a full sack of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp inside tricycle.

During the police investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned five other suspects at large, he said.

He said efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Mr Mohammad solicited the support of residents to offer credible information that could assist in apprehending criminals in the state.
(NAN)

