VON DG Okechukwu reacts to Osinbajo’s statement on Yoruba presidency in 2023

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said the call by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for Yorubas to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 so as to have a shot at the presidency in 2023 is a wake-up call for the Igbos.

He made the statement while addressing a press conference in Enugu, Daily Trust reports.

Mr Okechukwu, who commended the vice president for the statement, said the call was constitutional and valid, but should also be seen as a wake-up call for the Igbo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Osinbajo on Saturday said the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election would guarantee the South-west a shot at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2023.

“The 2019 general elections is our own. We are not looking at the 2019 but 2023. If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. Because if we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it.

“We need to look at tomorrow and not because of today. What we are doing now is for tomorrow and not for today,” the law professor said in Oyo.

Mr Okechukwu, however, noted that the South-east was the only geopolitical zone in the South that had not presided over Nigeria since 1999.

He explained that a Nigerian President of Igbo origin in 2023 is a win-win-scenario and a golden opportunity for Ndigbo to end the vexatious issue of marginalisation and create a sense of belonging in the Nigerian family.

“We appeal to Ndigbo to hearken to this clarion call as all we need is to vote for President Buhari, so as to reinforce the equity, natural justice and good conscience which is on our side.

“Our vote for Buhari will engender the support of his mass followers in the northern belt, for Buhari has a vote-bank of 10-12 million voters, which is a big arsenal.

“Our support for Buhari is also predicated on the foundation he is laying on critical infrastructure development – the 2nd Niger Bridge, 5,000 kilometres federal roads, 5,000 kilometre standard gauge railways, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity and self-sufficiency in food production,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Speaking on the chances of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, he said President Buhari’s remaining four years post-2019 was cast in constitutional stone, while Mr Abubakar’s promises were at best a pledge.

“Atiku’s manifesto is a six-year plan, therefore Buhari’s option is the quickest and surest route to Nigerian president of Igbo extraction,” he said.