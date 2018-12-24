2019: AD presidential candidate steps down for Gbenga Hashim

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 general election, Eniola Ojajuni, has stepped down for the presidential candidate of the People’s Trust (PT) Gbenga Hashim.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Abuja by Hassan Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to Mr Hashim.

Mr Ojajuni, who promised to work assiduously for the success of the PT candidate in 2019, called on his teeming supporters and party members to rally round Mr Hashim in his quest towards occupying the presidency in 2019.

According to the statement, Mr Ojajuni stepped down for Mr Hashim after consultations with leaders of the AD and its supporters. He admitted it was a difficult decision to make because of his love and patriotism for Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation to all Nigerian Youth that have been supportive from the beginning of the race and vowed to continually fight for a new Nigeria.

He praised Mr Hashim for his “doggedness, intelligence and capabilities which deemed him fit to champion the cause for a new Nigeria.”

He described him as “a man of his words full of passion and intelligence which gave him an edge over his opponents.”

Also, he pleaded with all his supporters across the country and other well meaning Nigerians that desire a better Nigeria to support and vote massively for Mr Hashim.

Mr Ojajuni promised that he would support him all through the campaign until success is accomplished.