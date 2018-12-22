UPDATED: FRSC promotes 4,660 personnel (SEE LIST)

FRSC Officials 2
FRSC Officials

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Saturday announced the promotion of 4,660 personnel, saying the staff members were rewarded for their unwavering diligence and hard work.

Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson for the FRSC, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES that the commission has the approval of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to promote 1,310 officers and 3,350 others in its rank-and-file.

Among the officers were 73 deputy corps commanders, 51 assistant corps commanders, 70 chief route commanders, 150 superintendent route commanders, 607 route commanders and 359 deputy route commanders.

The 3,350 marshals included 29 chief inspectors, 33 deputy chief inspectors, 48 assistant chief inspectors, 201 principal marshal inspectors, 467 senior marshal inspectors and 525 marshal inspectors.

The 2,037 road marshal assistants who were also promoted comprised 257 chief road marshal assistants, 45 deputy road marshal assistants, 768 senior road marshal assistants, 889 road marshal assistants I, and 78 moad marshal assistants II.

The promotions are effective November 27, 2018, Mr Kazeem said.

Mr Kazeem quoted Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, as congratulating the officers and urging them to improve on their performance for even greater rewards.

The promotion followed widespread complaints in the service that officers due for elevation were not being considered, triggering the constitution of a review panel that looked into the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a full list of the 1,310 promoted officers from the FRSC.

SEE LIST HERE

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Samuel Ogundipe

Samuel Ogundipe is a general assignment reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. At various times, he has covered the Presidency, National Assembly and Defence.

Twitter: @SamuelOgundipe

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.