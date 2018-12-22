UPDATED: FRSC promotes 4,660 personnel (SEE LIST)

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Saturday announced the promotion of 4,660 personnel, saying the staff members were rewarded for their unwavering diligence and hard work.

Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson for the FRSC, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES that the commission has the approval of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to promote 1,310 officers and 3,350 others in its rank-and-file.

Among the officers were 73 deputy corps commanders, 51 assistant corps commanders, 70 chief route commanders, 150 superintendent route commanders, 607 route commanders and 359 deputy route commanders.

The 3,350 marshals included 29 chief inspectors, 33 deputy chief inspectors, 48 assistant chief inspectors, 201 principal marshal inspectors, 467 senior marshal inspectors and 525 marshal inspectors.

The 2,037 road marshal assistants who were also promoted comprised 257 chief road marshal assistants, 45 deputy road marshal assistants, 768 senior road marshal assistants, 889 road marshal assistants I, and 78 moad marshal assistants II.

The promotions are effective November 27, 2018, Mr Kazeem said.

Mr Kazeem quoted Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, as congratulating the officers and urging them to improve on their performance for even greater rewards.

The promotion followed widespread complaints in the service that officers due for elevation were not being considered, triggering the constitution of a review panel that looked into the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a full list of the 1,310 promoted officers from the FRSC.