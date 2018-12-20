Which Jibrin? Senators exchange banters over Buhari’s alleged impostor

Related News

Lawmakers at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday exchanged banters over ‘Jibrin,’ an alleged impostor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recently, the social media has been awash with posts claiming that Mr Buhari is dead and now being represented by a certain Jibrin from Sudan.

Mr Buhari had to publicly restate his identity and denied that he was Jubrin.

Thursday’s banter started when the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, asked the chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Barau Jibrin, to read a report of his committee.

He soon realised that Mr Jibrin was not around and would be represented by another senator, Binta Garba.

Sen. Binta Garba

“Which of the Jibrin?” Mr Ekweremadu asked when Mrs Garba signalled to read the report.

The question elicited laughter in the chamber while forcing a response from Mrs Garba.

“We are aware of the Jibrin you people are trying to force…but this is Binta, not Jibrin,” she said.

In seconding the motion to consider the report, Shehu Sani also referred to Mrs Garba as Jibrin.

Shehu Sani [Source: Deltabreed]

He said, “I stand to second the motion being moved by Jibrin…Binta Masi Garba.”

Before presenting the report, Mrs Garba went again to the Jibrin issue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my name is Binta Masi Garba, not Jibrin,” she said and went ahead to present the committee report on the establishment of the federal polytechnic in Abia State.

The lawmakers passed the establishment bill for third reading.