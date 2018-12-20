Senate confirms appointment of new Supreme Court justice

Related News

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uwani Abba Aji as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmation follows consideration of a report by the Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Reading the report, chairman of the committee, David Umaru, said the nominee has been screened and satisfied all requirement.

The lawmakers approved the nomination after a voice vote.

In a short comment after the confirmation, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, lauded members of the committee for their speedy consideration judging by the fact that the request came from the executive on December 6.

Mr Saraki urged the executive to replicate such expeditious action in handling matters.

He specifically mentioned that the justice which Mr Aji would replace had retired since February, but the executive did not send in a request until December.