Senate confirms appointment of new Supreme Court justice

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uwani Abba Aji as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The confirmation follows consideration of a report by the Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.
Reading the report, chairman of the committee, David Umaru, said the nominee has been screened and satisfied all requirement.
The lawmakers approved the nomination after a voice vote.
In a short comment after the confirmation, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, lauded members of the committee for their speedy consideration judging by the fact that the request came from the executive on December 6.
Mr Saraki urged the executive to replicate such expeditious action in handling matters.
He specifically mentioned that the justice which Mr Aji would replace had retired since February, but the executive did not send in a request until December.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.