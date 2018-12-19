Group writes procurement office, demands probe of agency headed by Buhari’s in-law

Related News

A group of anti-corruption campaigners has petitioned the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), demanding an urgent probe of ongoing procurement activities at the Border Community Development Agency (BDCA).

The Council on African Security and Development (CASADE) said in a December 18 letter to the BPP that it was alarmed by a recent PREMIUM TIMES investigation which exposed how procurement officials at the BDCA have been shortlisting unqualified firms for federal contracts in the 2018 zonal intervention projects.

PREMIUM TIMES revealed last week that dozens of firms were pre-qualified to get contracts for federal projects which lawmakers inserted into the 2018 budget in continuation of their self-enrichment tradition.

The firms failed to meet minimum tax requirements of N50 million annual turnover as listed in the public invitation to tender published by the BDCA.

About 33 companies were prequalified for eight zonal intervention projects worth over N1.3 billion that were reviewed by this medium.

The CASADE said its supplemental findings suggested at least 505 firms might have been pre-qualified for hundreds of projects under the controversial method in use at the BDCA, and hundreds of them might have been shortlisted despite failing to meet tender requirements.

The BDCA strongly denied wrongdoing, with its executive secretary telling PREMIUM TIMES some of the firms were shortlisted as a means to assist them, even when they did not meet the requirements published in the public tender.

Junaid Abdullahi, who is an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, said small firms trying to stay afloat by securing federal contracts should not be made to go through the requirement of N50 million annual average tax turnover.

The Public Procurement Act prohibits arbitrary implementation of contract awards by procurement officials in public service.

The group said the BPP, as the regulatory institution responsible the supervision of federal contracting processes to ensure strict compliance with procurement regulations, should immediately step in and sanction the BDCA for previous violations, and forestall further occurrences.

“We hereby request for the intervention of the BPP in the ongoing BCDA ZIP 2018 procurement process,” the group said in the letter to BPP. “Please assist in the fight against corruption.”