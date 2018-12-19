Buhari declines assent to two bills, gives reasons

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to two bills passed by lawmakers.

His decision was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The bills are National Transport Commission Bill, 2018 and the Federal Roads Authority Establishment Bill, 2018.

The Senate had in March passed the National Transport Commission Bill ten years after it was first sponsored. The commission was expected to create a multi-modal transport system that will drive the nation’s transport policy and engender speedy economic development.

For this bill, the president said his decision to withhold assent to the bill is because some regulations of the bill are being implemented by other agencies like the maritime agency, NIMASA.

He also faulted a section of the bill which stipulates charges on all imports to and exports from Nigeria including wet and dry cargo.

“Pursuant to section 58 (4) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate my decision on the 12th December 2018 to decline assent to the National Transport Commission Bill 2018. I am declining assent to the bill because one, safety regulations enshrined in some sections of the bill which are textile in nature, falls within the purview of sector legislation implemented like agencies like NIMASA and therefore should be expunged from the bill.

“The percentage of the amount to be retained by the agency is collected under section 9 (2) (d) should be reduced from 10 to 5 per cent. Section 12 (9) stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from the royalties collected from the authority to collect royalties from transport service providers should not exceed 10 per cent of what is collected by service providers and concessionaires.

“Section 19 (2) (f) which stipulates charge of three per cent freight tariff stabilisation fee on all import to and export from Nigeria including wet and dry cargo should be amended and reduced from three per cent to one per cent as what is contained in the Nigeria Shippers Council legislation,” he wrote.

He also gave reasons for rejecting the Federal Roads Authority Establishment Bill. He said part six of the bill which stipulates the establishment of the road sector regulator as a separate and distinctive body, will render the supervising ministry redundant.

“Pursuant to section 58 (4) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate my decision on 12th December 2018 to decline presidential assent to Federal Roads Authority establishment bill 2018. I am declining assent to the bill due to the following reasons below.

“The establishment of the road sector regulator as a separate and distinctive body in part six of the bill is capable of rendering the entire technical workforce of the supervising ministry redundant.

“The supervisory power of the ministry over the road sector as the road sector regulator will leave the ministry without the power exercise its supervisory role.

“The ministry will have no desirable role to play in the road sector in the road sector having regards to the fact that management of roads vested in the roads sector such as supervisory powers would be exercised by it leaving out the ministry without any clear statutory function,” the president wrote.

Mr Buhari also transmitted a bill, “National Tobacco Regulations, 2018” to the Senate for possible consideration and passage.