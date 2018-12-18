Senate investigates Deji Adeyanju’s arrest by police

Related News

A week is what the Senate committees on judiciary and police affairs have to investigate circumstances surrounding the arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The resolution was the only request of Dino Melaye (Kogi-PDP) who raised the issue in a point of order on Tuesday.

Mr Adeyanju was first arrested on November 28 while leading a protest against alleged bias by security chiefs in the build up to the general elections.

Even though he was arraigned and granted bail same day, Mr Adeyanju could not meet his conditions until December 6 when he finally gained freedom.

Barely a week later, Mr Adeyanju was re-arrested for his alleged connection to a 2005 a murder involving him. He has remained with the police since then.

However, PREMIUM TIMES’ findings show Mr Adeyanju was discharged and acquitted then by the court. The lawyer who represented him then, Festus Keyamo, also confirmed this despite now being a spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

“One of my constituents named Umar Adeyanju Deji was invited by the Nigerian police having been arrested twice for protest. He is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the police and released on bail for organising protest in the defence of human rights and democracy,” Mr Melaye said.

“This activist was again rearrested last Thursday on the orders of the inspector-general of police (IGP) over a matter that took place in Kano in the year 2000, specifically about 18 years ago. Mr President this matter was decided by a competent court of law in the Kano division of the high court of justice. The Court of Justice A. M Haliru, the judgement has been given and Deji Adeyanju and two others have been discharged and acquitted.

“Mr President I have the judgement here that i will lay before the Senate. We are in a democracy, where our rights should be allowed. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given us freedom of expression, association, freedom of the press. A situation whereby a security agency of government will be used to gag individuals from expressing opinions or criticising the government of the day is not acceptable to me, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should not be acceptable to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Mr Melaye added that the police has concluded plans to transfer Mr Adeyanju to Kano.

His comments were supported by Emmanuel Paulker who urged his other colleagues to support Mr Melaye’s only prayer.

The lawmakers unanimously mandated the Senate committees on judiciary and police affairs to investigate the matter and report in one week.