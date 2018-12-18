Senate investigates Deji Adeyanju’s arrest by police

Nigerian senate chambers
Nigerian senate chambers

A week is what the Senate committees on judiciary and police affairs have to investigate circumstances surrounding the arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The resolution was the only request of Dino Melaye (Kogi-PDP) who raised the issue in a point of order on Tuesday.

Mr Adeyanju was first arrested on November 28 while leading a protest against alleged bias by security chiefs in the build up to the general elections.

Even though he was arraigned and granted bail same day, Mr Adeyanju could not meet his conditions until December 6 when he finally gained freedom.

Barely a week later, Mr Adeyanju was re-arrested for his alleged connection to a 2005 a murder involving him. He has remained with the police since then.

However, PREMIUM TIMES’ findings show Mr Adeyanju was discharged and acquitted then by the court. The lawyer who represented him then, Festus Keyamo, also confirmed this despite now being a spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

“One of my constituents named Umar Adeyanju Deji was invited by the Nigerian police having been arrested twice for protest. He is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the police and released on bail for organising protest in the defence of human rights and democracy,” Mr Melaye said.

“This activist was again rearrested last Thursday on the orders of the inspector-general of police (IGP) over a matter that took place in Kano in the year 2000, specifically about 18 years ago. Mr President this matter was decided by a competent court of law in the Kano division of the high court of justice. The Court of Justice A. M Haliru, the judgement has been given and Deji Adeyanju and two others have been discharged and acquitted.

“Mr President I have the judgement here that i will lay before the Senate. We are in a democracy, where our rights should be allowed. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given us freedom of expression, association, freedom of the press. A situation whereby a security agency of government will be used to gag individuals from expressing opinions or criticising the government of the day is not acceptable to me, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should not be acceptable to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Mr Melaye added that the police has concluded plans to transfer Mr Adeyanju to Kano.

His comments were supported by Emmanuel Paulker who urged his other colleagues to support Mr Melaye’s only prayer.

The lawmakers unanimously mandated the Senate committees on judiciary and police affairs to investigate the matter and report in one week.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Kemi Busari

Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.