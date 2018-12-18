Buhari declines assent to National Broadcasting Commission amendment bill, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to a bill that seeks to amend the law establishing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The National Assembly had earlier passed the amendment bill that guide the NBC, which regulates Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

Mr Buhari stated this rejection in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The letter was read by Mr Saraki on Tuesday at the Senate plenary.

In it, the president explained that his decision to withhold assent to the bill was because the amendment to the powers of the commission “deletes” existing paragraphs 21(U) which contains an important omnibus clause that grants the commission incidental powers which are not specifically provided for in other sections of the Act.

“Pursuant to Section 58(4) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate, my decision on the 26th November 2018, to decline presidential assent to the National Broadcasting Commission Amendment Bill 2018.

“I am declining assent to the bill because the amendment to the powers of the commission “deletes” existing paragraphs 21(U) which contains an important omnibus clause that grants the commission incidental powers which are not specifically provided for in other sections of the Act.

“We suggest that a more appropriate approach for the amendment for the creation of a new paragraph (U) as contained in the bill and the renumbering in the current paragraph (U), as a new paragraph (Y).

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest consideration,” the president wrote.

QueenEsther Iroanusi

QueenEsther Iroanusi covers the National Assembly as a junior reporter for PREMIUM TIMES. She has a degree in French. Twitter: @QueenExtha

