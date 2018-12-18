We’ve not endorsed Buhari, Atiku — Miyetti Allah

Herdsmen
Herdsmen used to illustrate the story.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, on Tuesday said it has not endorsed any presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

The two leading candidates, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and main opposition Atiku Abubakar, are ethnic Fulani, but the group said no candidate has unveiled a favourable plan for its members.

It called on the Federal and State governments to secure grazing reserves across the country, to curb farmers/herders crisis.

The national president of the group, Bello Badejo made the call in Sokoto during a courtesy visit to the Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

He said most gazetted grazing reserves had been appropriated by farmers and should be retrieved by government.

“The Federal Government should bring back our grazing reserves, some are gazetted and some are not.

“We do not know the reason why the the government is delaying the preparation of the grazing reserves so that cattle herders can go back to their grazing areas.

“We have the national and the international cattle route, where are they now? This is because the government is not serious about the reserves.

“We are saying that if these ranches are in place, farmers and herders crisis would have been resolved most significantly,” he said

Mr Badejo alleged that recently the National Economic Council gave the Kaduna state government N5 billion to build ranches, which he said was yet to be seen.

On politics, the Fulani leader said the group has not endorsed any presidential candidate, because none of them has unveiled any agenda for herders.

He said while the federal government has many intervention packages for farmers, including soft loans and distribution of fertilizer, nothing is done for the cattle herders.

“Endorsing any candidate is a very difficult position for the association to make, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari is Fulani and his main rival, Atiku Abubakar, is also Fulani.

“What we want is just a solution to national problems, so that peace reigns,” he said.

Mr Badejo accused the media of being biased in their reporting of the crisis involving farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the country. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.