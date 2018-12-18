BREAKING: Police barricade National Assembly, prevent staff, others from entering 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Top News
-
NHIS: NMA directs doctors to shun state health insurance schemes
-
Minimum Wage: We’re confident labour won’t commence strike – Nigerian Government
-
2019: Okorocha shuns Imo APC rally as Oshiomhole dismisses governor as a failure
-
Federal lawmakers who booed Buhari are political imbeciles — MURIC
-
EFCC ‘recovers N1 billion’ at Enugu Airport
-
Nigerian govt reacts after Saraki dismissed 2019 budget as ‘hopeless’