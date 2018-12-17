ASUU Strike: Another govt meeting with university lecturers commences

Related News

The federal government on Monday resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike in public universities across the country.

The university lecturers embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4, demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government.

The National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, led the union’s delegation to Monday’s meeting.

The ASUU delegation arrived at the ministry at exactly 5:00 p.m. but no member of the federal government delegation was around as at this time.

The meeting which is holding at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja is not the first since the beginning of the strike.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, at least four other meetings have been held between both parties.

The government delegation led by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, arrived at exactly 6:00 p.m.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, was absent at the time the meeting started.

Addressing the ASUU delegation, Mr Ngige said he hopes a consensus on most of the issues is reached at the end of the meeting.

He assured the union that attention will be paid to three critical demands, which are salary shortfall, university revitalisation and earned allowances of lecturers.