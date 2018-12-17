Miyetti Allah, farming group clash as Amnesty International presents report

Related News

Tempers flared on Monday in Abuja between representatives of herders and farmers’ groups as the rights organisation, Amnesty International, presented a report on the conflict between the two groups in Nigeria.

The report, “Harvest of Death: Three Years of Bloody Clashes Between Farmers and Herders”, was presented at Reiz Continental Hotel in the Nigerian capital city.

Speaking at the event, the general secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Ngelzarma, elaborately accused the Nigerian media of fueling the crises.

According to the report, 57 percent of the 3,641 recorded deaths occurred in 2018.

Mr Ngelzarma, however, accused the media of taking sides by making the Fulani herders look like common criminals in the country through their presentation of news from the conflict.

”I have not gone through this report but the media also have a part to play in the crises. The media houses are lopsided in carrying out their reports, mostly when they hear from the farmers they do not go to the pastoralists to hear from them too.

”Most of the negative things we hear in media is because of the negative profiling of our members and today we are being seen as criminals all over the country, while we are at the extreme end of this crisis. The killings are being motivated by criminal acts,” he added.

He said the pastoralists across the country have lost many lives, denying that the Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the killings.

”Today, the pastoralists have lost so many lives. In Zamfara State alone, over 5,000 people where killed and all are Hausas, Fulani and Muslims. So because of the media profiling, today each and everyone in the country sees the pastoralist as a troublemaker and as a criminal.

”How do you expect a man that moves around with his family and cows, the cows are the only means of his livelihood and still causes trouble and his wealth vandalised? He is always seen as the victim.”

Mr Ngelzarma also said the security agencies have been too slow to respond to crises, warning that as long as the perpetrators were allowed to go free, the crises would continue.

“They are too slow to respond to crises and apart from that, perpetrators are not punished. Anywhere the crises take place, the perpetrators are allowed to go free. For example, in Gambu in Taraba State, the perpetrators were allowed to go free while we lost about 724 people who were killed in just two days.

”And in Kaduna State, about 100 of our people were killed. Men and women were killed. In Adamawa State, about 106 of our members were killed; even a three-month-old baby was not spared. No one was arrested. So long as perpetrators are allowed to go free on both sides, we will continue to see this crisis,” he said.

Asked if truly the Fulani herders were responsible for the killings, he said ”They are not, they are not our members because we are not spared from the killings. All these killings have been perpetrated by criminals.

”We have been coexisting with farmers peacefully and ever since and up till today, pastoralists and farmers have been coexisting peacefully. Only if the criminals can be checked,” he said.

The programme manager, Amnesty International Nigeria, Seun Bakare, said the report documents the failures of the Nigerian government to arrest armed groups.

He said the focus of the report was to document violent clashes between members of the farmer community and herder community in parts of Nigeria, particularly in the Northern part of the country.

He also said the report focused on the Nigerian government for refusing to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the attacks.

Mr Bakare explained that from findings in the report, most of the attacks across the country by both parties were retaliatory.

”In other words, an attack happens and because the government failed to act the other community takes the law into his hands and then retaliates. This is what has happened in the cycle of violence,” Mr Bakare said.

He explained on how Amnesty International came about the analysis and the data.

”Our researchers took 10 field trips to different villages, we visited 56 communities in Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba and Zamfara states affected by the clashes and conducted 262 interviews.”

But a farmer at the event, Lawrence Zongo, from Miango Local Government Area of Plateau State and the spokesperson for the Miango Youth Development Association, demanded the arrest Fulani herders.

”Anytime we called the attention of the government, it is like it is a coalition between the Fulani herders and the security agencies; like they are colluding. Some instances like that of the last year attack where 29 people were killed, where they called some farmers to stay in a classroom to protect them. At least we lost 29 of them, including women and aged people.

”In Plateau State, we lost more than 250 farmers as a result of these clashes. Houses have been destroyed, churches have been burnt. In 2017, people were even killed in the state from other communities. We recorded 800 (deaths) in the whole of Plateau State.

”In the state, we called for the intervention of the government on the killings between herdsmen and the farmers.

”We want the federal government to arrest the leaders of the Fulani herdsmen. Arrest their leaders, because we cannot see them. All we hear is that it is their bad boys that attack the communities. Who are the bad boys? Where are they? The Fulani hired them to come and kill and the killings are not only on the farm alone, but they are also burning churches. We refer to it as a genocidal attack and an attack to wipe out the Middle Belt.”

Asked if truly it was the Fulani carrying out the attacks in the communities and how sure he was, he said: ”Yes, they are the ones; they speak their Fulani language and they speak Hausa. We understand the tone of an Hausaman when speaking Fulani and they identified themselves.”