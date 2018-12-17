ASUP strike continues as polytechnic lecturers’ meeting with govt deadlocked

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUPAcademic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP
Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP

The meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff of Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Monday ended in deadlock as both parties did not reach an agreement.

The meeting which began at about 11 a.m. at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja was chaired by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Sunny Echono.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the five hours meeting, the National President of ASUP, Usman Duste, said it was impossible to end the strike as the issues in contention had not been resolved.

He said a date will be communicated to the union by the federal government team for further negotiations.

“We have met with the government officials and we have discussed the issues thoroughly and it is not possible for us to resolve the strike in the meeting,”
he said.

According to him, all the issued were discussed but not resolved.

“We have the issue of NEEDS assessment, we have the issue of CONTISS 15 arrears, we have the issue of the scheme of service, and the issue of non-payment of salaries in state-owned institutions, and then we have the issue of victimised members. So these are the major issues and there are others,” he said.

”We have agreed on a date but will conclude by Friday. The meeting can’t definitely be before Christmas.”

The official said the polytechnic lecturers were not influenced by their university counterparts, ASUU, who have been on strike since November 4.

”Because ASUU is on strike doesn’t mean we can’t go on our own. These are two different things and I believe we are doing the right thing,” he said.

“If you are following the trend, you will see that we have had several engagements with the government and they have made several appeals. And so now, we have decided to embark on the strike. So whether it is right or not, it depends on the environment”.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Azeezat Adedigba

Azeezat Adedigba is an education reporter at PREMIUM TIMES.
She holds a degree in Mass communication from the University of Jos.  She loves music and arts.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.