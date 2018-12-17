Saraki approves names of nominees to NASS Service Commission

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the names of 12 nominees into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

He announced the names of the 12 approved nominees in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday.

They include Joy Emordi (Anambra) who is being proposed as the Chairman, Nuhu Musa (Jigawa), Bilyaminu Shinkafi (Kebbi), Femi Agge (Edo), Uthman Taofeek (Lagos), Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi (Ondo) and Abdulazeez Usman (Kwara).

Other nominees are Awalu Aliyu Ohindese (Kogi), Henry Adagba (Ebonyi), Rufus Omeire (Imo), Bilyamini Bunbot (Bauchi), and Ahmed Ashemi (Borno).

Part of the statement stated that in line with the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the National Assembly Commission Act, 2000, the names of the nominees will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment.