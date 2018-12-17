Saraki approves names of nominees to NASS Service Commission

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the names of 12 nominees into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

He announced the names of the 12 approved nominees in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday.

They include Joy Emordi (Anambra) who is being proposed as the Chairman, Nuhu Musa (Jigawa), Bilyaminu Shinkafi (Kebbi), Femi Agge (Edo), Uthman Taofeek (Lagos), Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi (Ondo) and Abdulazeez Usman (Kwara).

Other nominees are Awalu Aliyu Ohindese (Kogi), Henry Adagba (Ebonyi), Rufus Omeire (Imo), Bilyamini Bunbot (Bauchi), and Ahmed Ashemi (Borno).

Part of the statement stated that in line with the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the National Assembly Commission Act, 2000, the names of the nominees will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

QueenEsther Iroanusi

QueenEsther Iroanusi covers the National Assembly as a junior reporter for PREMIUM TIMES. She has a degree in French. Twitter: @QueenExtha

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.