NASS workers begin strike two days before Buhari presents budget

Workers protesting at the National Assembly
The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, has commenced a four-day warning strike.

The workers were seen around the second main entrance of the complex, asking other staff to go back.

Although the workers were not forcefully denying other workers access into the complex, many staff who were able to go in, were seen coming out, minutes later.

“No work today. We have cut down the water and electricity supply. No light, no water too. Nobody can stay there,” a worker, Sunday, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He explained that the protest was for the “same reasons.”

The protest comes barely 24 hours after the workers issued a four-day warning strike notice to commence on Monday, December 17.

The chairman of the association, Bature Mohammed, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said this decision was reached in an emergency congress held on December 14.

President Muhammadu Buhari is due to present the 2019 Appropriation bill to the joint National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr Mohammed said that the warning strike which would run till December 20, was to press home the demands of the association.

Details later…..

