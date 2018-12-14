Nigerian soldiers battling Boko Haram in Borno community

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Army troops clearing Boko Haram enclaves along Bitta to Tokumbere, Sambisa Forest, Borno state

Information reaching PREMIUM TIMES from credible sources in Borno state indicate that Nigerian soldiers have been engaged in a fierce battle with Boko Haram fighters in Gudumbali town.

Gudumbali is the headquarters of Guzamala local government area where Metele, the village where soldiers were recently massacred, is located.

The source, who relayed this information to PREMIUM TIMES under strict condition of anonymity, said the attack started at about 7 p.m. when Boko Haram fighters invaded the community.

Gudumbali has been under the control of the Nigerian Army’s 118 Task Force Battalion.

“The battle is still going as, as we speak and the air force from Maiduguri have gone to support the troops,” the source said.

“We must recall that Gudumbali’s last major attack was occurred on 8 September 2018.

“And it was the same town that over 200 soldiers were killed in 2016,” said the source.

In August this year, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, unveiled a cenotaph in the community to commemorate the killing of nearly 200 soldiers.

The source further revealed that the 118 Battalion Headquarters based in Arege “was attacked for about four times within November.”

“With the fall of Metele, the attack on Arege on 2 December forced the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Oyegoke to withdraw from Arege to Malam Fatori (the location of 119 TaskbFor to Battalion),” the source said.

The military has not issued any statement to confirm or debunk this attack.

