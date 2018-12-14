Buhari in closed meeting with governors

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed meeting with the country’s 36 state governors.

The meeting, which began at about 12:40 p.m., is holding inside the council chamber at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is expected to discuss a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

A presidential committee set up by the government under the leadership of a former Head of Service of the Federation, Ama Pepple, recommended that the new minimum wage should be increased from N18,000 to N30,000.

However, governors said they would not be able to pay that amount, and warned they may have to cut jobs.

The governors, who met under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), met Thursday night and resolved to meet with Mr Buhari.