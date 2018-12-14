Shekarau, Yerima, Yayale others in Villa to meet Buhari

Related News

The former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Zamfara state, Ahmed Yerima, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, are leading a delegation of politicians to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group is visiting Mr. Buhari under the name: National Network for Community and Youth Development.

Me Shekarau was a political ally of Mr Buhari before they parted ways ahead of the 2011 presidential elections.

The differences between the two leaders of the then ANPP saw Mr Buhari leaving to form the defunct CPC, while Mr Shekarau remained in the ANPP and ran against Mr Buhari in the 2011 election.

They, however, met again in the All Progressives Congress after their former parties dissolved to form the new party.

However, the Kano governor left the APC for the PDP owing to differences with his successor in Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, when Mr Kwankwaso left the APC to return to the PDP, Mr Shekarau also left the PDP to return to the APC and be in the same party with Mr Buhari again.

Friday’s visit is the first time Mr Shekarau is publicly meeting Mr Buhari since his return to the governing party.