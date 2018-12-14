Campaign on pro-people policies, not killings – APC tells PDP

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from using killings to campaign but to run an issue and people-based campaign.

The party said this in a statement Thursday by Lanre Issa-Onilu, its National Publicity Secretary.

According to the ruling party, everyone owes the victims of killings solemn conducts in their honour and in empathy with the bereaved families; “not to play politics with unfortunate events.”

The APC said the PDP in its latest campaign was attempting to “distort facts” on the security record of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

This kind of “blatant falsehood” has become the favourite pastime of the PDP, it said.

The party said its statement was in reaction to a declaration by the PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in a recent television interview that under the APC administration, more Nigerians have been killed than during the Civil War that ended in 1970.

The party said if it were to join the PDP in its “mindless game” of playing politics with the state of insecurity, then the number of casualties during the civil war will be pitched with what Nigerians witnessed under PDP.

It, however, said unlike PDP, it will engage the electorate based on the projects and pro-people policies it has embarked on as a government for the benefit of the country, as it believes significant successes have been recorded in the last three and half years.

The party named the Niger Delta violence which it said was prevalent under the PDP government, as one of the issues the APC has tackled, including the environmental cleanup of Ogoniland to restore the ecosystem of the area.

The environment of the Ogoni area in Rivers State has over the years been destroyed by oil leaks leading to the destruction of surrounding waters and farmlands which led to a report after a scientific study recommending a total clean up of the environment.

Although the report was released during the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2011, the administration did little to carry out the cleanup. President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly after his assumption of office in 2015, launched the clean-up exercise.

But not much was on the ground until last month when the former Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jibril, said his ministry had reached the final stage of procurement processes that will lead to the award of contracts to 21 firms so the exercise can finally begin.