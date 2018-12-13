President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan, as the new Minister of Environment.
The appointment followed the resignation of the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril. Mr Jibril resigned to assume the throne of the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.
Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced the appointment in a short statement Thursday evening.
Mr Shehu said President Buhari announced the new appointment at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.