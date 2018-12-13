Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan, as the new Minister of Environment.

The appointment followed the resignation of the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril. Mr Jibril resigned to assume the throne of the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced the appointment in a short statement Thursday evening.

Mr Shehu said President Buhari announced the new appointment at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council.