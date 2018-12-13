Buhari govt wants teachers’ retirement age raised to 65 — Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari [Pix: Daily Post Nigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Pix: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday said the Muhammadu Buhari administration was in support of raising the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

The minister made this known at a public hearing on the need to insulate teachers from the retirement age for public servants organised by the House Joint Committee on Basic Education and Public Service.

The minister said that it would be a means of improving the standard of basic and secondary education in the country.

Mr Adamu informed the house joint committee that the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had submitted the new retirement age proposal to the ministry and the National Assembly for approval.

He said the drive was based on the need for better performance by teachers and the desire to have quality teachers in the nation’s schools.

“Nigerian teachers to some extent require a reasonable retirement age like their counterparts in India, Canada, Belgium that have increased the retirement age for teachers to 65 years.

“We are appealing to the House to approve the bill because the ministry is in support of increasing the retirement age of teachers,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman House Committee on Basic Education, Zakari Mohammed, said that the bill was being considered for passage.

He says the bill seeks to absolve teachers from the public service rule which sets the retirement age for government workers at 60, and set for them a new retirement age of 65.

According to the chairman, teachers are the bedrock of any nation and as such their wealth of experience must be tapped into to enhance the well being of society.

Mr Mohammed said apart from the bill to extend the retirement age for teachers, the House was also considering to amend the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria Act to strengthen its regulatory powers to promote professionalism and eradicate quacks.

Also, the deputy chairman, House Committee on Public Service, Adekoya Abdel-Majid, described teachers as professionals who laid the foundation for a nation’s economic, technological and social development.

Mr Abdel-Majid said the more years a teacher spent on the job, the better he delivered his services to the learners based on experiences gathered over the years and the wisdom of age.

Some of those present at the hearing to support the passage of the bills were the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nigerian Teachers Institute (NTI) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.