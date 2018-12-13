Buhari to present 2019 budget next week

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday present the 2019 budget proposal before the two houses of the National Assembly.
The president announced this in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
“May I crave the kind indulgence of the House of Representatives to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Wednesday, 19th December, 2018 to formally present the 2019 appropriation bill in a joint session and lay before the NASS the 2019 budget proposal,” the president said.
The House is currently discussing the letter.
