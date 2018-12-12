Alexis Sanchez, Osun elections others top 2018 Google Searches in Nigeria

Related News

Osun elections, Alexis Sanchez and Black Panther have been named the top Google Searches in Nigeria in 2018.

Google Nigeria made this known on Wednesday in Lagos when it presented the results of its 2018 Year in Search to the media.

Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the trend offers a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

According to him, the Osun elections, Alexis Sanchez, Black Panther searches top the 2018 trending list.

“This year’s most searched news event was the Osun elections, which gripped national attention in September due to alleged incidents of voter intimidation and interference.

“Manchester United footballer Alexis Sanchez was both the most-searched person and the most searched sportsperson of 2018.

The top trending news searches for the year were Osun elections, Ekiti elections, PDP Presidential Primaries, ASUU Strike, NLC Strike/Minimum Wage and Offa Robbery.

Google Trends which was launched in May 2006, allows one to see how popular search terms and its demography have been over time on the search engine.

Others are Kaduna Crisis, Lagos APC primaries, Royal Wedding and Atiku Running Mate.

The top trending people listed by Google include Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Meghan Markle and Stan Lee.

Others are Philippe Coutinho, Atiku Abubakar, Tosyn Bucknor, Avicii, Aisha Abimbola and Sylvester Stallone.

The top trending questions are: How to check Jamb result, How to write a Business Plan, Who is leading in Osun Election, How to check BVN, Who is Prince Harry?, Who is the richest musician in Nigeria? and How to write a CV.

Others include How to dance Shaku Shaku, Who is Atiku’s running mate? and Who is the president of Croatia?