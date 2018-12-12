Senate confirms Festus Keyamo, others as NDIC members

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed senior Nigerian lawyer, Festus Keyamo, as a member of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

It also confirmed Ronke Sokefun as Chairman and Garba Bello, Josef Okoloagu, Mustapha Mudashiru and Adewale Adeleke as members of the corporation.

One other nominee, Garba Buba, was, however, not confirmed because he did not show up for screening.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 8 written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment of Mr Keyamo and the others.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria is currently the spokesperson for Mr Buhari’s reelection campaign organisation.

His confirmation was made after the Senate considered and adopted the report of its committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP-Kwara), who presented the report, said Mr Keyamo and the other nominees were cleared by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

He also said after screening, the nominees were discovered to be resourceful, diligent, articulate, competent, have the knowledge to work in the positions for which they were nominated and also possess the needed value in the operations of the board of the NDIC.