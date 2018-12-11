Police Recruitment: Over 104,000 apply for 10,000 slots in 12 days

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has received 104,289 applications towards the recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission had received 21,878 applications on December 4, five days after the recruitment portal was opened.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to beef-up the strength of the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the applications came 12 days after the recruitment portal was opened on November 30.

Mr Ani said the applications hit the 104, 289 mark at 1.30 a.m on Tuesday.

“The portal is expected to close on Jan. 11, 2019 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks,” he said.

He said Niger State had the highest number of applications of 7,985, followed by Kano with 7, 513, Katsina, 6,820, Bauchi, 6,204 and Kaduna, 5,729 applicants.

The spokesperson said Bayelsa State had the lowest applications of 347, Lagos State, 516, Ebonyi, 600, Anambra, 605, Abia, 733 and Imo, 870.

Mr Ani said out of the 104,289 applications received so far, 93,871 were males while 10,418 were females.

He said the commission was committed to a transparent exercise that would abide by the rules and regulations of the Public Service.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.