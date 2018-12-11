Oshiomhole denies attacking Aisha Buhari

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN
National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has denied making any comments against the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

Mr Oshiomhole’s spokesperson, Simon Ebegbulem, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in reaction to a rumour on the social media.

According to a post seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a statement attributed to the chairman accused Mrs Buhari of being in an amorous relationship with a certain senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is unfortunate that our First Lady Aisha Buhari has allowed her amorous relationship with a certain PDP senator to becloud her sense of responsibility. We will make sure she returns to Adamawa while Buhari remains in the presidential villa”, the post read.

Mr Simon described the post as malicious and misleading, saying it is the handiwork of mischief makers and the PDP.

“At no fora did the National Chairman make such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.

“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.”

Mr Simon said this alleged effort by the PDP was to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party, stressing though that it has failed.

He said Mrs Buhari, the National Chairman and other leaders of the party enjoy a cordial relationship and work in unison to ensure that the “PDP looters” do not return to power.

He, therefore, urged that the public disregard this misleading comment on the social media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Buhari publicly criticised Mr Oshiomhole’s handling of the APC primaries for the 2019 elections.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.