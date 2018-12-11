Buhari, APC lose as Katsina Rep dumps party

A member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Murtala, representing Musawa/Matazu federal constituency of Katsina State, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The lawmaker made this known in a letter read on the floor of the House by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, during plenary on Tuesday.
Mr Murtala did not state the reason for his defection.
He becomes the first elected official from President Muhammadu Buhari’s home-state of Katsina to dump the ruling party for another party.
The APC and PDP have lost a couple of their members in the past few months to other parties. This cannot be unconnected to the fallout of the recently concluded primary elections held across the country.
