Gov. Ajimobi wants state police

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called for the establishment of state police to curb crime in the country.

Mr Ajimobi made the call at the inauguration of the Oyo State Safe City Control Centre aimed at improving the security network in the state.

“As important as concepts such as democracy is, go around the world and see the best of democracies, there is none of them without its state police, all the states in America, France and other countries.

“State police will be staffed with people from the local communities where they have deep knowledge about the terrain and the inhabitants therein. That is why no crime goes unsolved in the western world,” he said.

Mr Ajimobi said the control centre was one of his administration’s efforts to ensure the restoration and sustenance of peace in the state.

“Before our administration came on board in 2011, what we had in the state was hooliganism, violence, brigandage and killings. On assumption, we swung into action and started from the restoration of peace and security.

“Our immediate effort in 2011 at stopping crime and criminal tendencies yielded positive results as our special security outfit was instituted.

“If we have not achieved anything since we came on board, we have achieved peace and security which is the major purpose of government,” he said.

He said the efforts accounted for the state being ranked as one of the most peaceful, adding it was also adjudged one of the five topmost states in the Ease of Doing Business by Nigeria Bureau Statistics.

Mr Ajimobi commended security agencies in the state for working with resilience to reduce crime in spite of poor logistics as well as lack of technology and database in Nigeria.

He assured the people of his administration’s commitment toward combating crime with the use of technology.

Abiodun Odude, the Commissioner of Police in the state, commended Mr Ajimobi for his support to security agencies, adding that this had made their work easier.

“If not for the intervention of the incumbent governor in providing operational vehicles, vehicle batteries, tyres and other needed materials like armoured personnel carrier, the security apparatus would have been grounded in the state.

“No security work can be done without needed materials. OYSSTF(Oyo State Security Trust Fund) has helped refurbish three armoured personnel carriers out of the 12 we have and I can assure you that one APC is equal to 100 policemen.

“So we must show our gratitude to the present administration for the support given over time,” he said.

Bayo Adelabu, the chairman of OYSSTF Board, said the Safe City Project was another landmark achievement by the administration.

He said the monitoring capability of the CCTV technology pre-empted crime in notable strategic locations in the state.

“Nobody will commit crime if they know they will be apprehended; the realisation that you are being watched is a measure of deterrence against crime,” he said.

He commended corporate organisations for their support, calling on others that were yet to contribute as well as private individuals to support the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the control centre is the hub for the close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in some parts of Ibadan metropolis such as Sango, Mokola and Challenge.

(NAN)