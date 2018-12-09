Related News

A former senator, Ahmed Aruwa, is dead.

Mr Aruwa, 70, represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2007.

Confirming the death of the senator, one of his younger brothers, Suleiman, said he died at about 4:30 a.m. at a private hospital in Kaduna.

Suleiman described his late brother as an easy going fellow who always respected others.

“As Muslims, we know Allah takes and give but it’s painful because we are going to miss him seriously. He was a good man who always minds his business.

“No matter what you did to him, the moment you apologise, he will forgive and forget. We are going to miss him seriously,” he said.

Suleiman said his brother’s funeral prayer would take place at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna by 1 p.m.

Among early mourners at the home of the deceased where the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, and Cosmos Eze, a senior lecturer with the department of mass communication, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

‘We have indeed lost a philanthropist and distinguished parliamentarian during his time at the return of democracy in Nigeria.

“Aruwa is a humble and courageous person who worked tirelessly in the Senate chamber and outside to defend the interest of not only his constituents but the entire country in various capacities that included the promotion of football and helping the downtrodden in the country and in the diaspora where he also reigned,” Mr Na’Allah said in a statement.

Mr Eze, in his tribute, said Mr Aruwa as the owner and proprietor of the defunct Ranchers Bees football club managed nurtured great footballers that represented Nigeria.