Buhari hosts Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the 2018 Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption Summit in Abuja.

The event, which is holding inside the old Banquet Hall, State House Presidential Villa, has in attendance members of the congress from across Africa.

The event is being attended by ministers and other top government officials.

Mr Buhari was recently named the anti-corruption champion for Africa by his fellow leaders during a meeting of AU in January this year.