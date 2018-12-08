Buhari appoints 9 new federal permanent secretaries – FULL LIST

Winifred-Oyo-Ita
Head of Service, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:

“Dr Bakari Wadinga (Adamawa), Dr M.K. Dikwa (Borno), Dr Ajani Magdalene N. Olor (Delta), Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi (Edo), Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi (Imo), Babatunde Lawal (Lagos).

“Engr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Nasarawa), Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan (Osun) and Dr Musa Hanafi Moriki (Zamfara).

He said that the swearing in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.

BACKGROUND

Mr Buhari had on August 10, 2017, appointed 21 new Permanent Secretaries.

They were:

S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN

1. EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA
2. AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM
3. ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA
4. WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA
5. GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER
6. ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA
7. UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO
8. FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI
9. OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO
10. MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA
11. SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO
12. ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA
13. ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS
14. IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA
15. ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN
16. ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO
17. ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO
18. NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU
19. EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS
20. UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO
21. ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT

