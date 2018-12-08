Buhari appoints 9 new federal permanent secretaries – FULL LIST

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:

“Dr Bakari Wadinga (Adamawa), Dr M.K. Dikwa (Borno), Dr Ajani Magdalene N. Olor (Delta), Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi (Edo), Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi (Imo), Babatunde Lawal (Lagos).

“Engr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Nasarawa), Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan (Osun) and Dr Musa Hanafi Moriki (Zamfara).

He said that the swearing in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.

BACKGROUND

Mr Buhari had on August 10, 2017, appointed 21 new Permanent Secretaries.

They were:

S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN

1. EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA

2. AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM

3. ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA

4. WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA

5. GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER

6. ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA

7. UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO

8. FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI

9. OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO

10. MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA

11. SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO

12. ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA

13. ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS

14. IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA

15. ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN

16. ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO

17. ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO

18. NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU

19. EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS

20. UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO

21. ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT