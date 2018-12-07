BREAKING: FEC approves 2019 budget estimates

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the proposed 2019 budget estimates.

The approval was given Friday at a special session of the council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of State House villa, Abuja.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma, said “the estimates have been approved and will soon be forwarded to the National Assembly for passage”.

Asked to give details of the approved estimates, Mr Udoma declined saying “that will mean usurping the powers of the President.”

“He is the one who will present it. I don’t want to usurp his powers,” he said.

The minister said the executive arm was already working with the National Assembly to get a date for Mr Buhari to present the budget.