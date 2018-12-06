Nigerian soldiers kill one Boko Haram fighter, arrest two others in battle – Official

Nigerian Army officers fighting Boko Haram
Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops had killed one Boko Haram insurgent and arrested two others in ongoing onslaught against the terrorists in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He said that the troops also recovered weapons after dislodging the insurgents from their hideout in the area.

Mr Usman said that troops of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade on Tuesday launched an offensive against the insurgents at Yachida, Korongelen, Bombula and Forfor villages in Damboa.

He explained that the troops engaged the insurgents in battle at Forfor on Tuesday, “neutralized one of them and arrested two others while others escaped with gunshot wounds’’.

The spokesman said that the troops collaborated with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force in the operation which followed a report on the presence of the suspected terrorists in a hideout.

“The Troops came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them at Forfor village.”

Mr Usman added that the gallant troops’ recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 21 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a 36-Hand Grenade, magazine pouch and a motorcycle.

According to him, two soldiers sustained injuries and were evacuated to the 28 Task Force Brigade field ambulance for medical attention.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.