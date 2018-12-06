Nigeria’s environment minister emerges as Nasarawa emir

Related News

The Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibrin, has emerged as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Town, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Mr Jibrin who has been overseeing the ministry since the exit of the former minister, Amina Mohammed, emerged as emir in a keen contest.

His emergence was announced by the state commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Illiya Osegba, at the government house, Lafia on Thursday.

He said Governor Tanko Almakura approved the selection of Mr Jibril as the new emir. The governor also approved the selection of Lawrence Ayih as the new Abaga Toni of Toni Kingdom in Nasarawa State.

The selection of the two traditional rulers by their various kingmakers has been ratified by the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs.

The commissioner said Governor Almakura expressed satisfaction with the maturity displayed by the kingmakers during the exercises.

Mr Jibrin is expected to tender his resignation as a minister before assuming his new position as emir.