Nigeria’s environment minister emerges as Nasarawa emir

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin [Photo Credit: VOA Hausa]
Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin [Photo Credit: VOA Hausa]

The Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibrin, has emerged as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Town, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Mr Jibrin who has been overseeing the ministry since the exit of the former minister, Amina Mohammed, emerged as emir in a keen contest.

His emergence was announced by the state commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Illiya Osegba, at the government house, Lafia on Thursday.

He said Governor Tanko Almakura approved the selection of Mr Jibril as the new emir. The governor also approved the selection of Lawrence Ayih as the new Abaga Toni of Toni Kingdom in Nasarawa State.

The selection of the two traditional rulers by their various kingmakers has been ratified by the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs.

The commissioner said Governor Almakura expressed satisfaction with the maturity displayed by the kingmakers during the exercises.

Mr Jibrin is expected to tender his resignation as a minister before assuming his new position as emir.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.