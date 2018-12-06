National Sports Festival opens in Abuja (Live Updates)

All is now set for the opening ceremony of the 19th National Sports Festival.

President Muhammadu Buhari is slated to attend the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, Abuja. The president, who recently arrived from Poland, may, however, be represented at the event.

Already, athletes and officials of the various states have started arriving for the ceremonial procession.

From the itinerary made available to PREMIUM TIMES, there would be hoisting of the Festival flag, address by the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello; and also the Nigeria Olympic President.

While some performances are expected, no ‘A’ artiste is listed to perform. The last National Sports Festival was held six years ago.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates from the National Stadium in Abuja.

